Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Short Interest Update

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000.

NYSE BOW opened at $27.69 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $32.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

