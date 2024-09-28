Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Bridger Aerospace Group stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 5,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

