Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance
Bridger Aerospace Group stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 5,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bridger Aerospace Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.