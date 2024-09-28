Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the August 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,913. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

