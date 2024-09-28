Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Target Price at $106.58

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.25.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4 %

CHD stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.21. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.