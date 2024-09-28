Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 279

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 279 ($3.74).

LGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.87) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($4.02) to GBX 275 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.41) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64. The company has a market capitalization of £13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,590.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42,000.00%.

In related news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £2,635.86 ($3,529.54). In other news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £2,635.86 ($3,529.54). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £2,433.40 ($3,258.44). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,166 shares of company stock valued at $719,906. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

