Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price at $18.65

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE LSPD opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth $34,984,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,993,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after acquiring an additional 901,861 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $9,241,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,796 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

