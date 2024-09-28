Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price at $354.94

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of LULU opened at $280.01 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17,910.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 85,611 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

