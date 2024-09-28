Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) PT at $116.14

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $109.37 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

