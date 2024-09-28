Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) PT at $582.31

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $582.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $577.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.03. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $598.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

