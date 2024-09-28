Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BN stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

