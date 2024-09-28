BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Lightspeed Commerce's revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

