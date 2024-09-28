Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Update

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMRI traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $366.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Bushido Capital US Equity ETF alerts:

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

Receive News & Ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.