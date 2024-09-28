Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Update

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SMRI traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $366.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile
