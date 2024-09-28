Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.
Cameco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $56.24.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Cameco
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $1,760,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
