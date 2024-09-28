Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$78.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.50.

Cameco stock opened at C$64.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.63.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$598.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.5181371 EPS for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,115.00. Also, Director Catherine Gignac bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

