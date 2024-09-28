Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) price target for the company.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Card Factory’s payout ratio is currently 3,571.43%.
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
