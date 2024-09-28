Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.59.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $207,850,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,200 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

