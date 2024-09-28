Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 184.1% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Capcom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.34. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $189.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

