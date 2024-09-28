Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0828 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

