Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0828 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.39.
About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
