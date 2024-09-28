Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.70 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

