Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.70 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.