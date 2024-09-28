CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised CareDx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The company had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. Research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CareDx by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth $142,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 10,267.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

