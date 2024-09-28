Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $468.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $444.39 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $450.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

