CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,012 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,843 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

