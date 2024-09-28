Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on October 1st

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance
RYSE stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335. Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.
About Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF
