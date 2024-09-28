Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.83.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.