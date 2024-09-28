CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $92.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.73.

NYSE:CF opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in CF Industries by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

