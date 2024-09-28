Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Short Interest Update

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CHRYY opened at $27.40 on Friday. Chorus has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.7539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

