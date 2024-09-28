Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.17-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.22-10.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.27 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.170-4.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.63.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.63 and its 200 day moving average is $183.66. Cintas has a 12-month low of $119.69 and a 12-month high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

