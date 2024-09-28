Citigroup Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $11.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UPWK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $196,406.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,570.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,818 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $57,074.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $57,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $196,406.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,570.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,785 shares of company stock worth $1,800,489. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Upwork by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 322.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 199,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 152,668 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

