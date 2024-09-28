Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

