Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

CMCSA stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 77.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,594,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $140,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,995 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 20.4% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 254,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,278,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

