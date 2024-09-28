Comparing Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV)

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Anglo American Platinum and SilverCrest Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00 SilverCrest Metals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Anglo American Platinum presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.19%. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Anglo American Platinum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anglo American Platinum is more favorable than SilverCrest Metals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.8% of Anglo American Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anglo American Platinum and SilverCrest Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American Platinum N/A N/A N/A SilverCrest Metals 40.61% 25.66% 23.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American Platinum and SilverCrest Metals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American Platinum N/A N/A N/A ($8.29) -4.19 SilverCrest Metals $261.54 million 5.49 $116.72 million $0.83 11.65

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Anglo American Platinum. Anglo American Platinum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Anglo American Platinum on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold. It also offers fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as Anglo Platinum Ltd. and changed its name to Anglo American Platinum Limited in May 2011. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Anglo American Platinum Limited operates as a subsidiary of Anglo American South Africa Investments Proprietary Limited.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

