Comparing Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) & Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) and Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitowoc 2 4 0 0 1.67 Concrete Leveling Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manitowoc presently has a consensus target price of $13.22, suggesting a potential upside of 36.11%. Given Manitowoc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manitowoc is more favorable than Concrete Leveling Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitowoc $2.17 billion 0.16 $39.20 million $0.75 12.95 Concrete Leveling Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -38.37

Manitowoc has higher revenue and earnings than Concrete Leveling Systems. Concrete Leveling Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manitowoc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitowoc 0.40% 4.28% 1.46% Concrete Leveling Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Manitowoc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Manitowoc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manitowoc beats Concrete Leveling Systems on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand. The company also provides aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and accessories, field service work, routine maintenance services, technical support, erection and decommissioning services, crane and component remanufacturing, training, and telematics services. Its crane products are used in various applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities; petrochemical and industrial; infrastructure, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and residential construction. The company serves a range of customers, including dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities in the petrochemical, industrial, commercial construction, power and utilities, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

