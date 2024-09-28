Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $51.78 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 562378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,674.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

