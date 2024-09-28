Congress Intermediate Bond ETF (CAFX) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 30th

Congress Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CAFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Congress Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

CAFX opened at $25.11 on Friday. Congress Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

