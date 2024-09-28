Craig Hallum Increases Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Price Target to $8.00

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

ACST stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.51. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,724 shares during the period. Acasti Pharma comprises about 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.82% of Acasti Pharma worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

