CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.50.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $285.86 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $160.86 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 539.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,962 shares of company stock worth $34,477,948. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

