DA Davidson Weighs in on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Grocery Outlet in a report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GO. Melius Research began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

GO stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

