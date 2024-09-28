David Cicurel Sells 60,000 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.39), for a total value of £600,000 ($803,427.96).

LON JDG opened at GBX 9,500 ($127.21) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is £106.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The stock has a market cap of £630.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,300 ($97.75) and a 12 month high of £122.50 ($164.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JDG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £124 ($166.04) price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($163.77) target price for the company.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

