David Cicurel Sells 60,000 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.39), for a total value of £600,000 ($803,427.96).
Judges Scientific Trading Down 2.1 %
LON JDG opened at GBX 9,500 ($127.21) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is £106.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The stock has a market cap of £630.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,300 ($97.75) and a 12 month high of £122.50 ($164.03).
Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on JDG
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Judges Scientific
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.