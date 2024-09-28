David P. Hochman Acquires 2,500 Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider David P. Hochman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $12,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,145.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orchestra BioMed Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $5.02 on Friday. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 2,673.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orchestra BioMed

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OBIO shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

