Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.78 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $30.56 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.99.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $159.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,448,000 after purchasing an additional 464,020 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,316,000 after buying an additional 163,210 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

