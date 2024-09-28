Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Set at C$3.25 by CIBC

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) has been given a C$3.25 price objective by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s current price.

DML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.38.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of DML stock opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.64. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 million. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.