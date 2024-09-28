Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $180.53, but opened at $176.04. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $173.29, with a volume of 508,466 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 118,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

