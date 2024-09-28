DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of DouYu International from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DouYu International

DouYu International Stock Performance

DouYu International stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 42.0% during the second quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 371,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 109,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 46.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.