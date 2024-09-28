Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$115.30 million during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Industrial REIT
About Dream Industrial REIT
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial REIT
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.