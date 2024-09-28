Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$115.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Dream Industrial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

