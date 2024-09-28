DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get DURECT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DURECT

DURECT Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 261.43% and a negative net margin of 187.80%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 250,050 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.