Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,633 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
