Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,633 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.