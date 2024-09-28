Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 134.1% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
ETB opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $14.52.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
