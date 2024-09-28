Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Up 1.7 %
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
