electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

electroCore Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.62. electroCore has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 165.17%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at electroCore

Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,966.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in electroCore stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of electroCore worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.