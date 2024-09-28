Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 111.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Electrovaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Electrovaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electrovaya will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.
